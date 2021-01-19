To prepare for the semester, Penn State has developed a comprehensive plan for coronavirus testing.

Currently, the plan is broken down based on the various learning periods throughout the semester.

Here is an overview of the general testing guidelines.

Remote-period testing

All students currently living on campus will be tested weekly until Feb. 12 at on-campus testing sites. Weekly emails will alert students to be tested, according to Penn State News.

Testing will take place at the Hintz Family Alumni Center.

Voluntary testing will also be available to all students off campus. University Park employees are also able to use the walk-up testing sites.

The voluntary testing site will be available from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays until Feb. 12.

Required testing

All students registered with the university are required to receive a coronavirus test even if they are taking classes fully online, according to Penn State News.

Negative test results are required for students to return onto campus. Test results must be received within 72 hours before arriving to campus.

During the first two weeks of in-person learning, all students living on or off campus who are taking in-person classes will be tested. Students living in Centre County or within a 20-mile radius of campus are also required to be tested even if their classes are fully remote.

During this period, tests will be administered daily in 126 White Building.

Spring semester-long testing

Students experiencing coronavirus symptoms are encouraged to schedule an appointment with University Health Services.

Walk-up testing will continue to be available in the Hintz Alumni Center and the Pegula Ice Arena when in-person classes resume, according to Penn State News.

Random surveillance testing will begin for students on Mar. 1 and on Feb. 15 for employees. Approximately 2% of the campus population will be randomly selected for daily testing.

Surveillance testing sites will be Mount Nittany Club in Beaver Stadium and 101 N. Atherton St.

Those who are placed in quarantine due to close contact or contact tracing will receive a test during days five to seven of their isolation time.