Graphic by: Noah Riffe

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 612 positive cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the commonwealth total to 72,894.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 399,361 negative cases and 5,667 virus-related deaths.

Additionally, Centre County has not reported any new positive cases since Monday, with the county total remaining at 154.

Centre County has a total of 2,227 negative cases and seven virus-related deaths.

