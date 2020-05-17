The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 62,234 positive coronavirus cases across the commonwealth on Sunday, an increase of 623 cases from Saturday.

Pennsylvania now has a total of 4,418 coronavirus-related deaths.

Centre County reported two additional positive cases on Sunday for a total of 131. There were no additional coronavirus-related deaths reported in Centre County on Sunday.

RELATED COVERAGE

Centre County reports no additional cases or death as of Saturday There have been an additional 989 positive cases of coronavirus as of Saturday, bringing the…