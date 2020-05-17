The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 62,234 positive coronavirus cases across the commonwealth on Sunday, an increase of 623 cases from Saturday.
Pennsylvania now has a total of 4,418 coronavirus-related deaths.
Centre County reported two additional positive cases on Sunday for a total of 131. There were no additional coronavirus-related deaths reported in Centre County on Sunday.
