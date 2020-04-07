Last week, I made some snacks perfect for a sweet tooth. If you’re more of a savory rather than sweet person, you’ll surely enjoy these recipes.

I whipped up some appetizers to enjoy while my family and I watched reruns of sports games and pretended they were live.

These recipes are especially great for college students because they are cheap and fast to make.

The first recipe is one of my favorites and absolutely delicious — pulled pork nachos are perfect to serve at watch parties or any get together. This recipe serves at least 12 people, and it is easy to make and fun to assemble.

Ingredients — serves 12 or more

One bag of tortilla chips — use your favorite kind.

One large container of pulled pork — I use Jack Daniel’s seasoned and fully cooked pulled pork.

Three to four jalapeno peppers depending on how spicy you want your nachos

One can of black beans

One 10-16 ounce package of baby tomatoes — I am using campari tomatoes because I could not find any baby tomatoes in the store

Eight to 24 ounces of shredded cheese — I usually use cheddar, but I am using a mac and cheese blend because the store did not have shredded cheddar

One bundle or package of either fresh scallions or green onions (optional)

Ten to 20 ounces of Dr. Pepper soda

Three-fourths cup of barbecue sauce of your choosing

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. In a large wok or deep pan, put the pulled pork into the pan. Add barbeque sauce and Dr. Pepper to taste and cook it in to tenderize and flavor the meat While the pork is cooking, slice and de-seed (optional) the jalapeno peppers into thin wheels. Slice the tomatoes the same way, and open and drain the liquid from the can of black beans. Once the pulled pork has absorbed the barbeque sauce and Dr. Pepper, begin to layer your ingredients in in handfuls in the following order on a plate or tray: chips, cheese, pulled pork, beans, jalapenos, tomatoes, cheese. Repeat until you run out of ingredients. Place the pulled pork nachos in the oven for five minutes or long enough for the cheese to melt. Once the nachos are out of the oven, roughly chop the scallions or green onions and sprinkle it on top of the nachos for garnish (optional).

This next recipe is another great dish to bring to any get-together — buffalo chicken dip. This recipe was given to me by a friend of mine who has made it for gatherings like super bowl parties.

Follow the instructions below for a great buffalo chicken dip.

Ingredients - serves 8-12

One tablespoon of butter

Two 16 ounce blocks of cream cheese

Two cans of shredded, canned chicken

One half cup of ranch

One quarter cup of hot sauce

One quarter cup of shredded cheese of your choosing — I usually use a fiesta blend.

Directions

Place a pot on a stove, and turn the stove to a medium to high heat. In the pot, melt one tablespoon of butter. Open the cans of chicken and add them into the pot. Mix the chicken and the butter together until the chicken is cooked thoroughly. Add the cream cheese, shredded cheese, ranch and hot sauce into the pot. Mix all the contents until they have melted together. Add hot sauce or ranch as desired to make the dip spicer or more mild.