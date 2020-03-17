All on-campus eateries in the HUB-Robeson Center, will be closed from Tuesday, March 17 through April 6, according to a Penn State news release.

The Penn State Bookstore in the HUB will also be closed.

The closure also includes the Panera location in the Kern graduate building.

Burger King and Panda Express in the HUB, who originally were open during the online learning period, are included in the closure.

RELATED

“After careful consideration, it was determined that closing the HUB entirely would be in the best interest of the University’s efforts to promote social distancing and discourage public gatherings due to coronavirus,” the release said.

There will be limited public access to the HUB building during this time. Employees and staff can enter the building as necessary.

The closing comes the same day Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered a statewide shutdown of all nonessential businesses until further notice due to the growing spread of the coronavirus.

There are currently no known cases in Centre County.

Penn State is, as of now, still set to resume in-person classes on April 6.