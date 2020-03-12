Wondering how Penn State's on-campus housing is being affected by the transition to online learning for at least the next three weeks? Here are answers to a few FAQs to help understand the situation.

Will all the on-campus housing options be closed?

All residential areas will be closed except for White Course Apartments. According to Jennifer Garvin, the director of ancillary services, the White Course leases are excluded because they are individual contained units.

Can I get temporary access to collect some of my belongings?

Students are allowed to visit campus to collect any personal belongings on March 13 (Friday), March 15 (Sunday) or March 16 (Monday) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The university will be closed on Saturday, March 14.

Students have 30 minutes before they will be required to leave the campus immediately. To get temporary access to the dorms, students will need to visit your housing area’s commons desk with their PSU ID.

What if I can’t leave campus?

Housing and Food Services will be granting temporary supplemental housing contracts to anybody with “extenuating circumstances.” Penn State requests that all requests for housing be sent to the Assignment Office at assignmentoffice@psu.edu. More specific information “will be shared in the future.”

Will there be any refunds or reimbursements for housing and meal plan costs?

There will be no refunds or reimbursements at this time. In their FAQ section regarding the coronavirus-influenced changes, the university said, “This is a short term effort in an emerging situation [...] However, the issue will be revisited if the remote-instruction period is extended beyond April 3.”

What if I’m an international student?

International students who need to stay on campus will have to contact housing services and place a request for a temporary contract.

“There's not like a checklist that they have to pass,” Garvin said. “If you have an extenuating circumstance, we're going to tell you what we can do. We're not actually asking for those kinds of details. We're just asking for a general reason, just so we understand because we don't want kids who are just, ‘I want to come back for St. Patrick's Day.’”

What about food services?

There will be modified meal plans and food services offered to students who need to stay back on campus.

“Students will be able to get meals three times a day, but it's going to be just offered, like I said, it might be takeout. It's not gonna be a gathering place,” Garvin said. “But we will be offering that. Those details are still being worked out.”

Are all other buildings on campus closed?

All university libraries will be open under reduced hours. For the operational hours for each library, visit their website.

Recreational activities and programs taking place on campus have been cancelled. While most facilities are closed, the IM Building, McCoy Natatorium and Tennis Center have adopted different hours of operation for “informal recreation only” during this time and can be found at the Student Affairs website.

Are there any places in State College that can accommodate me?

Students can contact Housing Transitions who will be reviewing on a case-by-case basis.

Will I get a refund on my Greyhound/Megabus/Fullington bus tickets?

For those who have return tickets with Fullington Trailways’ express bus service on March 15, the company will be reissuing new express tickets for Sunday, April 5. Ticket holders on regular schedules will need to submit a request through trailways.com

Greyhound will reschedule tickets with no “change fees” for all who booked Economy or Economy Extra tickets through May 31.

Megabus has updated their rescheduling policy to accommodate all travelers who have booked a trip on or before March 20 for travel before April 30 with no additional cost.