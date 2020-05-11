During a virtual press conference on Monday, May 11, Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine stressed frequent hygienic practices amid the coronavirus pandemic and offered insight as to what is being done to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Levine emphasized the importance of wearing a face covering when in public and washing one's hands for at least 20 seconds frequently.

Additionally, Levine said Rite Aid will open nine drive-thru coronavirus testing sites at various locations across eastern Pennsylvania. Appointments can be made free of cost via Rite Aid's website.

As of Monday, the commonwealth has 57,154 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, and 3,731 deaths. All who have died from the virus in Pennsylvania were adults.

Levine said 3,790 of those who have tested positive are health care workers and 11,801 are residents in long-term care facilities. Levine said more specific data regarding long-term care facilities will be released later this week.

For counties that are defying Governor Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order, Levine said the administration is doing what it can to mitigate the spread of the virus.



