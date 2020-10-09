Penn State announced the HUB-Robeson Center parking deck coronavirus testing center will move to the Pegula Ice Arena main concourse beginning Oct. 9, according to a Penn State news release.

This change is to account for the onset of cold weather at University Park, the release said.

The Pegula testing center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is for asymptomatic students who think they may have been exposed to the virus, and will not replace mandatory surveillance testing.

Tests are free.

Students should bring their Penn State ID and smartphone to the testing center. Those being tested should not eat, drink, smoke or chew at least 30 minutes before their test.

Testing at Pegula from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday is reserved for employees only.