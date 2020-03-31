From what I have witnessed in my own experiences, as well as those of my friends and classmates, one of the most difficult aspects of transitioning to online classes has been the struggle with finding motivation, being productive and feeling engaged.

Several of my courses now take place live over Zoom, while others do not even “meet” at the regular class time. Instead, professors record lectures and post assignments for students to complete on their own time.

To me, this new dynamic has lent itself to a lack of participation in classes. When students are no longer required to physically walk to class or, in some cases, view lectures at a designated time each day — actions which draw people into the learning mentality — it only makes sense they would feel withdrawn from their education.

I am sure this is not the case for every student, but I cannot help but notice the number of people discussing how unmotivated they have felt since remote learning started, and I know I am no exception to this.

I believe, however, there is a way to work toward overcoming this lack of engagement, and it all begins with the nature of our current learning medium, Zoom.

When attending class via a video call application like Zoom, interaction between student and professor is already thrown off.

For one reason or another, a slight awkwardness is created in this classroom format, making the thought of asking for clarification of a concept or responding to a discussion question seem quite unappealing — particularly since this would involve breaking the impenetrable silence which seems to accompany every Zoom lecture I have attended so far.

Sure, you can use the chat function to ask a question, but that just feels weird. Choosing to communicate via digital messaging instead of spoken word when all parties are actively present creates further awkwardness, often diminishing any sense of true participation.

So, yeah, the Zoom format kind of sucks. But that does not mean all hope for the remainder of the spring semester is lost.

There is a way students can take back control of their productivity and harness motivation to learn once more, and that comes with changing one Zoom function: keep your cameras on.

I know this may not initially sound ideal, but I truly believe it could be helpful. Just think about it. Seeing the faces of your classmates more effectively imitates the typical in-person learning experience, which may shift your mindset into focus.

Seeing everyone’s faces creates for a more honest classroom experience, and I believe it is this honesty that would lead people to feel comfortable interacting with their peers and professors despite the awkwardness that Zoom tends to foster.

Because of this, people would feel less out of place asking a question or making a comment, and students would be able to read their classmates’ facial expressions — the latter of which would be particularly useful in a discussion-based course.

This adjustment could also be beneficial to professors seeing as most instructors are accustomed to teaching their students face-to-face. Although this problem cannot be entirely resolved, having the ability to see students’ faces would bring some sense of normalcy back to professors’ lives and help them feel more connected to their work — an energy that I believe would pass along to the students, as well.

I recognize that some professors may prefer that students keep their cameras and microphones off, and I am sure there are other reasons that inhibit students from partaking in this practice.

They might have poor internet connection — in which case it is best to turn off the camera function to improve sound quality — or they may not want the movement of their family members through the background to distract their classmates. Maybe it just feels disorienting to see their own face on the screen while trying to pay attention.

Whatever the reason may be, I still believe there is more room for improvement here. If keeping your camera on during class truly disrupts your learning experience, then you are by no means obligated to continue doing it.

But for those of us who are able, I encourage giving this method a try.

In this time where social distancing is vitally important, many are feeling disconnected from their friends and people in general. Though it’s only an hour in a class setting, people keeping their cameras on would help break some of this isolation and provide one another with the positive social interaction that human nature requires.

I know it may be a little unnerving to be the first face seen — aside from the professor — on a screen of blank boxes, but the movement has to begin somewhere.

Do not let the urge to conform to silence prevent you from taking a step toward rebuilding connectedness among each class. Choose, instead, to be the positive force in this time of transition and confusion.

Keep your cameras on and keep the human connection alive.