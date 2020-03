Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf expanded the Stay at Home order to include nine more counties, according to a press release from his office.

These counties include Berks, Butler, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Luzerne, Pike, Wayne, Westmoreland and York.

The order takes effect at 8 p.m. Friday, March 27 and will continue until at least Monday, April 6.

Other counties included this order include Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton and Philadelphia.