Having been both a counselor and camper at Camp Kesem — an organization that helps children whose parents have cancer — Riley Kuhn empathizes with children at home who look forward to attending the camp every year as part of their annual summer tradition.

When camp activities were canceled as a result of the coronavirus, Kuhn (junior-French and business) said the sadness these campers may be feeling motivated him to create an environment specifically targeted at brightening this dark time for them.

Camp Kesem introduced Kesem at Home — a set of virtual programs for campers including recorded videos, online activities and social media interactions — to give campers the opportunity to be a part of the community despite not seeing each other in person. The programs will run from August 17 to 21.

Kuhn said he appreciates all aspects of the Kesem at Home initiative and the organization’s choice to move the camp online. Drawing from his experience as a past camper, Kuhn said he would do “pretty much anything” for the Central Pennsylvania chapter of the camp, noting how much Kesem has done for him in the past.

“We have this saying that Kesem is a feeling, and it is not bound to a place,” Kuhn said. “[Kesem at Home] is an opportunity for us to prove that to be true, and we have a lot of fantastic things in the works for these kids. We want to use this to show that Kesem is truly boundless and by having camp online, this is an opportunity for us to still give these kids the light and give them the magic that is Kesem.”

This year, Kesem will take a different approach to their usual summer camp, providing support and empathy to children who have been affected by a parent’s cancer from behind a computer screen.

According to Central Pennsylvania Camp Kesem directors Maude Tarbox and Cheyenne Johnson, the Kesem at Home initiative will be "developed to focus on connection, relationship building, self-expression and reflection, and fun.”

“Year after year, our campers look forward to the week that they are able to spend with their friends at Camp Kesem Central PA,” Tarbox and Johnson said via email. “Through Kesem at Home, we are going to be able to provide our incredible campers with a fun-filled week and the sense of family that they feel each year despite the current circumstances.”

Stephen Feraco, a Camp Kesem counselor, said his role in Kesem at Home won’t be too different from his in-person style — just with a computer screen between himself and the campers. He is currently being trained to operate Zoom, which involves learning how to administer breakout rooms, call campers into virtual sessions and perform other administrative tasks alongside his fellow counselors.

Feraco (senior-chemical engineering), who will also be acting as an outreach coordinator for Kesem this year, emphasized the importance of the people within Kesem and the influence that children and counselors can have on each other.

“To me, Camp Kesem is best summed up by something one of our campers said last year, which was that the Kesem Magic is the people, not the actual place,” Feraco said via email. “I feel [the decision to move online] is keeping our families safe while maintaining our ability to connect and support these children via a virtual camp."

Camp Kesem also put together a "COVID-19 Resource Guide" for families participating in the camp. Within the guide are resources for families facing issues during the pandemic, including those pertaining to internet and computer access, food access, phone support and childcare, according to Tarbox and Johnson.

“For families that are not able to access the internet, we will be working to call them into the online Zoom sessions that will be occurring throughout the week of camp,” Tarbox and Johnson said. “We have counselors designated to thoroughly learn the technology to allow for seamless connection to the group.”

The Central PA chapter has also created “Kesem at Home Kits” consisting of supplies that will allow campers to participate in all planned activities and games.

Volunteer coordinator Julia Eisele said Kesem was the highlight of her college career. She said her main goal during this year’s Kesem session is to create what she sees as one of Kesem’s most important present-day missions: to make connections with campers a reality during a global pandemic.

“Since I know that Kesem at Home will function very differently than our in-person camps have in the past, I want to be sure to bring a lot of excitement and energy to camp this year,” Eisele (senior-human development and family studies) said. “While many of us would rather be together in person, I want our campers to still feel the Kesem magic from a distance and wake up each day eager to log on and hang out with their friends and counselors.”

Kesem still plans to host its annual fall Friends & Family Day if the effects of the pandemic subside, as a way for counselors and campers to reconnect after a summer of virtual conversation.

“[Friends & Family Day] will not only be an opportunity for our campers to see each other as well as their counselors,” Maude and Tarbox said, “but for our alumni to come back and catch up with everyone they haven’t been able to see due to COVID-19.”

Although Kesem had a successful fundraising year, the organization remains cognizant of looming financial burdens that may make it difficult for usual donations, according to Maude and Tarbox.

Recently, the organization held a virtual “Day of Magic” via Facebook, which gave attendees the option to donate to Kesem.

Maddy Mitchell, one of Kesem's teen leadership program coordinators, is responsible for planning emotional and active programming that works toward keeping teen campers included and engaged during the Kesem at Home initiative.

Some of this content caters to a teen-specific age group, like the PowerPoint Presentation Night in which teen campers are encouraged to make a PowerPoint about any topic they wish to share in order to engage others in their passions and personalities. This activity is also designed to practice campers' public speaking skills and strengthen their communication abilities.

“I think this change from in-person to online Kesem at Home will give us the opportunity to create programming to support our campers year-round and allow us to form stronger and more sustainable connections,” Mitchell (senior-recreation, park, and tourism management) said via email. “I am very excited to see Camp Kesem taking leadership in ensuring our campers still feel supported, especially given the circumstances that our world and country are in at the moment.”

Though the organization's overall goals have not changed, the environment in which they can achieve their mission has.

“Children still have the opportunity to sign up for Kesem at Home if they have been impacted by a parent’s cancer,” Tarbox and Johnson said. “If any student knows of someone who can benefit from a community of people who will understand and support them, we highly encourage them to spread the mission of Kesem to them and direct them to sign up for the week of camp.”