Editor’s note: All numbers come directly from Penn State’s coronavirus dashboard.

Penn State reported 86 new coronavirus cases at University Park, with 173 current active cases, according to its Tuesday dashboard update.

The update includes tests whose results were previously pending.

From Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, Penn State reported 28 total cases, including 26 from on-demand tests and two from random tests.

The dashboard reported 3,822 cases as “no longer active.”

Since Aug. 7, Penn State has seen a total of 3,955 positive student cases.

A total of 67 students are in on-campus quarantine, and 48 students are in on-campus isolation.

According to Penn State, quarantine is for those who may have come into contact with an infected individual and must quarantine for 14 days from their last contact with the individual.

Isolation is for those who have tested positive for the virus and need to isolate for at least 10 days.

Of the total 57,232 students tested since Aug. 7, 52,959 have tested negative from both on-demand and random tests. A total of 318 students are waiting for test results.

There are no active cases among University Park employees. Thirteen total cases are considered no longer active.

A total of 44 employees are waiting for test results. A total of 4,350 employees have been tested, yielding 4,293 negative results.

