The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 667 coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 88,741.

Since cases were first reported in March, there have been 6,712 virus-related deaths across the commonwealth, and 78% of confirmed cases have recovered.

Centre County reported 218 coronavirus cases, an increase in seven cases from Thursday. A total of 4,589 Centre residents have tested negative for the virus.

