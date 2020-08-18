Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced the university would be transitioning to completely remote classes for the fall 2020 semester, according to an email sent to MSU students. The university will be working to transition hybrid and in-person classes to a fully online format throughout the next two weeks.

Undergraduate students who were planning to live in on-campus residence halls have been asked to remain home and to continue their studies remotely.

Exceptions to the remote learning rule will be made for the colleges of Law, Human Medicine, Nursing, Osteopathic Medicine and Veterinary Medicine, as well as all graduate programs. More information regarding these exceptions is yet to be released.

According to the email, MSU will refund or credit individuals who have paid for the fall semester and will provide information to students impacted by the decision through its Residential and Hospitality Services. However it will continue to provide a number of small students in their residence halls.

MSU is currently set to start remote instructions on Sept. 2.

