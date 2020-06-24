Coronavirus Update
Graphic by: Noah Riffe

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 495 positive coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the commonwealth total to 83,191 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 608,217 negative cases statewide, 6,515 virus-related deaths and a 77% recovery rate.

Centre County reported one new positive case, bringing the county total to 196.

The county has also seen 3,823 negative cases and six virus-related deaths.

