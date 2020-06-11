Mount Nittany Health has relocated its coronavirus test collection site starting Monday, June 15, according to a press release.

The test collection location will move from its original location at Mount Nittany Health on Blue Course Drive to the Mount Nittany Medical Center parking garage, which is located at the back of the medical center.

Like the previous collection site, the new location will offer drive-through testing so people can be tested from their vehicles.

Test collections are open by appointment to symptomatic patients of Mount Nittany Physician Group, Penn State Health or individuals who have been directed to the site by their primary care provider.

The site will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on the ground floor of the parking garage.

