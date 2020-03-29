Centre Region Parks and Recreation (CRPR) announced that all playgrounds, park bathrooms and park water fountains will be closed starting Monday, March 30.

The closing is an effort to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, following Governor Tom Wolf’s extension of the “Stay at Home” order to Centre County.

All parks will still be open for community members to get some fresh air and exercise, but the CRPR stressed the importance of social distancing practices and washing one’s hands before and after spending time in the parks.

Park-goers are asked to bring bottles of water to compensate for fountains being closed and to refrain from gathering in large groups.

Additionally, all CRPR offices — including Millbrook Marsh Nature Center and the Active Adult Center — are closed “until further notice,” the organization’s website said.

According to Wolf’s order that became effective in Centre County at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 28, individuals can partake in outdoor activities like running, biking or hiking only if the individual can maintain social distancing.