The Centre County COVID-19 Data 4 Action Project announced Thursday it is working with the local government and community to identify the effects of the coronavirus on Centre County residents.

According to a press release, the project will be launching a 10-minute, anonymous survey to gather residents’ thoughts on the various impacts of the pandemic.

The press release encourages Centre County residents to complete the survey by June 12 to ensure that their voices are heard.

The survey can be taken at data4action.psu.edu or by calling 814-753-4799 between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.