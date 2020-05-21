Governor Tom Wolf
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaks to Centre County residents regarding recent legislations at the State College Municipal Building on Tuesday, Jan 30.

 Christopher Sanders

The Centre County COVID-19 Data 4 Action Project announced Thursday it is working with the local government and community to identify the effects of the coronavirus on Centre County residents.

According to a press release, the project will be launching a 10-minute, anonymous survey to gather residents’ thoughts on the various impacts of the pandemic.

The press release encourages Centre County residents to complete the survey by June 12 to ensure that their voices are heard.

The survey can be taken at data4action.psu.edu or by calling 814-753-4799 between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Quincey Reese is a cops and news reporter for The Daily Collegian. She is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism and minoring in psychology.