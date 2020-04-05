An additional 1,493 coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania were reported on Sunday by the Department of Health, pushing the statewide total to 11,510.

The death toll has also risen to 150.

Philadelphia and Montgomery county continue to be highly affected by the virus, with 654 new cases together.

Centre County, with a total of 43 cases, has reported four new cases since Saturday. There have been no deaths in the county as of yet.

Approximately 42 percent of the cases have been reported in people who are between the ages of 25 and 49 years old.

However, most hospitalizations occur for patients older than 65.

