On Sunday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 2,251 additional coronavirus cases in the state since Friday, bringing the commonwealth total to 163,535.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 8,216 virus-related deaths statewide.

Centre County reported a total of 2,954 confirmed cases of the virus, an increase in 167 cases since Friday. The county has also reported 28,233 negative cases to date. There have been 11 virus-related deaths countywide.

Currently, Centre County has four hospitalized coronavirus patients and zero patients on ventilators. In the state, there are 603 hospitalized patients and 70 on ventilators.

All information is based on statistics released from the DOH on Sunday, Oct. 4.