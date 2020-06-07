The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 506 additional positive cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 75,592.

In Centre County, there are 156 positive cases and 2,459 patients who tested negative to date.

RELATED CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

There have been 444,173 patients who have tested negative to date across the commonwealth.

Centre County’s death toll remains seven out of 5,943 deaths statewide.