The number of cases tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Pennsylvania rose to 133 as of Wednesday morning, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Last evening, the commonwealth reported 96 cases, with Montgomery County showing the highest number.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the following counties have joined the list of those impacted: Berks, Lackawanna and York.

Montgomery County has reported an additional 10 cases. Centre County has not reported any cases of the virus.