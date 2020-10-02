Editor’s note: All numbers come directly from Penn State’s coronavirus dashboard.

Penn State reported 203 new coronavirus cases at University Park Friday, according to data from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 on its online coronavirus dashboard.

The dashboard reported there are currently 638 active coronavirus cases at University Park as of Friday, with 2,040 cases listed as “no longer active.”

A total of 299 new cases were reported from data combined from the dashboard’s two latest updates from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.

Penn State reported 285 on-demand positives and 12 random positives from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.

Two more random cases that were previously awaiting results from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24 have also been announced as positive cases.

There are two new reported cases from University Park employees.

A total of 4,937 University Park students were tested from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, including 1,900 on-demand tests and 3,037 random tests.

A total of 134 students are in on-campus isolation and 65 students are in on-campus quarantine.

According to Penn State, quarantine is for those who may have come into contact with an infected individual and must quarantine for 14 days from their last contact with the individual.

Isolation is for those who have tested positive for the virus and need to isolate for at least 10 days.

Across University Park’s campus this week, a total of 4,065 students tested negative for the virus.

A total of 575 students are waiting for their test results.