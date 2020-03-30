In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, the survival of small businesses is in jeopardy.

Everyday civilians must take it upon themselves to help ensure that locally owned businesses are able to make ends meet and to keep their doors open.

Unfortunately, there is no telling when the coronavirus pandemic will end. After the closing of all non-life-sustaining businesses, many store owners and their employees are out of work and are missing income to not only support themselves, but their families, too.

During these times, owners will be desperate for any income they can earn. Take it upon yourself to help your neighbors and your community by supporting your local businesses.

Takeout

This is one of the more popular ways to help sustain small businesses. Obviously restaurants are unable to host customers, so their primary means of income is through takeout orders. Rather than your usual night out to eat, order in instead. This way you can still enjoy the meals at your favorite restaurants while dining in the confines of your own home.

Gift cards

Ordering food to go is not the only way to help small businesses. Gift cards are another great way to keep small stores open — and they do not have to be limited to only restaurants. Gift cards may be available at a number of your local businesses that could use extra funds to keep their doors open during this time. This includes the likes of movie theaters and clothing stores.

Online shopping

Don’t feel comfortable or aren’t able to walk downtown for some of your favorite local products? Well don’t worry. Some small businesses have online websites where you can easily find what you need. Keep your eyes peeled for ads online or social media posts promoting local shops.

Online reviews

Writing positive and glowing reviews for your favorite businesses can go a long way toward bringing in new customers. This will help them appear more often in search engines and be a more desirable location for potential customers in the future.

Pay for future work

If you are really missing dining in at your favorite places in town, make reservations and pay for future service instead. This does not have to be limited to restaurants, either. Small physical labor businesses will also be short on work and would welcome the income and future employment once things return to normalcy.