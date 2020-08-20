Purdue University has suspended 36 students for violating safety regulations in an off-campus house.

University President Mitch Daniels implemented a university violation to host or attend parties on- and off-campus less than 24 hours before the party on Wednesday night, according to the Journal and Courier.

The off-campus location, Circle Pines Cooperative, is a housing unit for men.

According to the university, the students will have the opportunity to appeal the suspension with a sanctioning decision occurring after a full hearing process.

Daniels said he is not considering moving the university to a remote format as students are continuing to move onto campus ahead of classes beginning on Aug. 24.

Earlier in the week, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of Notre Dame moved classes online after initially deciding to reopen campus.

