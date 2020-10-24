The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 192,622 coronavirus cases statewide on Saturday, of which 184,299 are confirmed and 8,323 are probable.

There are currently 1,087 people in Pennsylvania who are hospitalized with the virus, and 126 of those patients are on ventilators.

Centre County has a total of 3,989 cases, of which 3,853 are confirmed and 136 are probable.

There are 15 people in Centre County who are hospitalized because of the coronavirus. None of these patients are on ventilators.

According to the DOH, 16 deaths in the county have been caused by the coronavirus.

Across the state, a total of 2,215,057 negative cases have been recorded. The recovery rate is now 78%.

All information is based on statistics released from the DOH on Saturday, Oct. 24.