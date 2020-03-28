Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issued a Stay at Home order to Centre County on Saturday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In addition, Wolf extended the order to Beaver and Washington counties.

The order will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday and will last until April 6. Residents may only leave their homes to perform "essential" tasks, according to a release.

As of now, there are 15 coronavirus cases in Centre County. One case is confirmed on Penn State’s University Park campus.

Currently, 19 other Pennsylvania counties are under this order — Allegheny, Berks, Bucks, Butler, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Pike, Wayne, Westmoreland and York.

There are 2,751 confirmed coronavirus cases and 34 deaths in Pennsylvania as of Saturday.