The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,009 positive cases of the coronavirus on Friday.

In total, there have been 6,880 deaths from the virus and 93,876 confirmed cases statewide. As of today, 804,764 patients have tested negative for the virus, and 77% of patients have recovered across Pennsylvania.

Centre County now has 239 confirmed cases of the virus, up four from Thursday, and 5,337 negative cases countywide.

