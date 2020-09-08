Fulfilling Penn State's plan outlined during a community town hall on July 30, the university has now opened its own Testing and Surveillance Center at the University Park campus, according to a Penn State news release.

This center will be used to replace random daily testing that was previously provided by Vault Health.

The university will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for pooled sampling to test the student population, according to the release.

The tests will initially be processed in groups of five at a time.

This method of testing is effective in identifying community trends and determining the overall percentage of a university's population that may be infectious, according to Suresh Kuchipudi, a clinical professor and associate director of the Animal Diagnostic Laboratory, who led the creation of TASC.

TASC is using the first floor of the HUB-Robeson Center Parking Deck to test students randomly, while other locations are being set up in optimal positions around campus.

The random test now uses a self-administered superficial nasal swab, rather than the saliva test previously used or the deep nasal swab used for testing symptomatic individuals.

Procedures for contacting randomly selected individuals have remained relatively the same, as students will be selected and then contacted by email and text message to answer screening questions before they schedule an appointment at a campus location.

All of these steps are mandatory, and Penn State urges students to take the random test 48 to 72 hours after the student was first contacted, according to the release.

This new testing method will not require students to send their individual test results back.

Should a pool test result be positive, the university will contact all five of the members of the pool for further individual diagnostic testing at University Health Services.

These random tests will still continue to show up on Penn State's coronavirus dashboard after the results are validated.