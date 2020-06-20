On Saturday, 81,266 coronavirus cases were reported across the commonwealth by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. This is a 1,030 increase in cases from Friday.

78,947 reported cases are confirmed to be positive while 2,319 are currently probable.

Since March, 6,419 coronavirus related deaths have been reported throughout Pennsylvania. 77% of cases are reported to have recovered.

Centre County reported 180 coronavirus cases on Saturday, an increase in eight from Friday. 3,473 people have tested negative for the virus in the area.

