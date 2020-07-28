Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine announced Tuesday that all nursing homes in the commonwealth must complied June 8 motion requiring nursing home department’s order all staff and residents to be tested for the coronavirus.

During the press conference held earlier today, Levine said although this has been a significant undertaking for these facilities and the department, it is necessary to quickly prevent asymptomatic positive staff and residents from unknowingly spreading the virus.

Levine added that the Pennsylvania legislature created a Regional Response Health Collaboration Program to help nursing homes address the coronavirus in their operations. She said Gov. Tom Wolf recently signed this legislation and it is set to be implemented as soon as possible.

According to Levine, the department will continue collaborating with CVS and Eurofins to offer free coronavirus testing to these facilities, provide personal protective equipment, or PPE, to all facilities as necessary and require future facility-wide testing beyond the initial phase.

Levine also said that the department has provided guidelines for when Pennsylvania nursing homes can resume visitation hours.

She recommended that people interested in visiting loved ones in these facilities call the specific nursing home, because the visitation opportunity is dependent upon the number and frequency of virus cases seen at each facility.

Additionally, Levine addressed recent incidents of harassment directed toward her for being transgender. She thanked Wolf for his consistent support of the LGBTQ community and encouraged young LGBTQ individuals to stand up for their rights amidst any discrimination they may be facing.

