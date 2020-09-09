The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Wednesday there are an additional 931 coronavirus cases in the commonwealth, bringing the reported total to 141,290, according to data from the department's website.

The commonwealth's reported recovery rate is 82% and the death toll is 7,805.

Centre County reported a total of 870 cases, including 822 confirmed and 48 probable cases.

The county's death toll remains at 11.

Penn State reported Tuesday a total of 433 cases university-wide with 416 at its University Park campus.