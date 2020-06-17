At his press briefing on Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf encouraged residents to continue following coronavirus prevention protocols and guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

In the livestreamed conference, Wolf said Pennsylvania was reported as one of the leading states in terms of handling the virus.

Wolf added that the commonwealth’s new case rate is approximately a quarter of what it was during the height of the pandemic, even with several counties moving to the green phase of reopening.

Gov. Tom Wolf announces every PA county now out of red phase Every county in Pennsylvania has moved out of the "red" phase as of midnight on Thursday, according to Gov. Tom Wolf at his Friday press briefing.

However, Wolf and Pennsylvania secretary of health Dr. Rachel Levine encouraged citizens to continue social distancing and following all recommended protocols.

Levine said these methods — wearing a mask, limiting gatherings to 250 people, washing hands and keeping six feet apart from others — have all proven to prevent the spread of the virus.

She added that Pennsylvanians should continue following these practices to avoid a secondary outbreak as more counties move to or continue to operate in the green phase.

Levine also encouraged Pennsylvanians who have successfully recovered from the virus to consider donating plasma, as this could be used to help other virus patients get better.