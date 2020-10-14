The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 49 new coronavirus cases in Centre County since Tuesday.

Currently, in the county, there is a total of 3,564 cases. Of these, 3,476 are confirmed and 88 are probable. The number of negative cases is 32,419.

Another coronavirus-related death was reported since Tuesday, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in Centre County to 14.

There are currently seven people hospitalized with the virus in Centre County, and none are on ventilators.

Statewide reports show 175,922 total cases, 2,074,729 negative cases, and the recovery rate is 80%.

Across the state, 749 people are hospitalized with the virus, and 91 of those people are on ventilators.

All information is based on statistics released from the DOH on Wednesday, Oct. 14.