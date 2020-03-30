Tap dancing in bare feet and frantic emails to professors dominated the first week of online learning for some performing arts majors.

Melody Munitz (sophomore - musical theatre) is typically in class nearly all hours of the day on campus, and her schedule has remained packed since beginning remote learning. For Munitz, a typical school day includes dance class, voice lessons and scene practice. Going online, things have changed.

“You take away the opportunity to do [class] physically with people and it’s natural they’re going to have to change shape,” Munitz said.

Like many students, Munitz has had most of her classes held on Zoom. She said the first week of remote classes was a time for her professors to test things out.

One of Munitz’s acting classes has been working on Shakespearean scenes, and many of its students predicted they would be working on strictly monologues for the rest of the semester. However, Munitz said the class is continuing work on partner scenes via Zoom, even if that means acting out Romeo and Juliet’s balcony scene through a screen with her partner in Florida.

“There was this sort of absurdity of it all like ‘what are we doing?’” Munitz said, describing how she stood on her balcony at home reciting Shakespeare to her laptop.

Other classes haven’t translated as easily, though. For dance classes, Munitz said she moved her kitchen table out of the way to give her room to practice. The class pins the professor’s video on Zoom to watch them teach various combinations before splitting off to work on the dance themselves. To receive feedback, students take videos of themselves dancing.

Munitz said the class is currently working on tap dancing, which has forced many students to improvise without the appropriate materials at home. Munitz dances on a floor chair mat, and others have taken to dancing on blocks of wood. Not every student has a pair of tap shoes, either, so some have ordered a pair of their own and others are dancing in socks or their bare feet.

Although classes aren’t ideal for musical theatre, Munitz remains optimistic about the upcoming weeks. She expressed gratitude to the university’s decision to protect the students and her professors’ “dedication” to their education.

“I wasn’t flabbergasted or outraged,” Munitz explained. “I knew everything was going to be okay.”

The first week of classes consisted of countless emails for Munitz as her class of 11 worked together to figure out their next steps moving forward. Munitz said she has been “impressed” with the communication from the Penn State School of Theatre.

“We’re such a small group, we’re a family, and the teachers are parents. And I really trust them, so I know that we’re all getting through this together,” Munitz said.

Phillipe Desamours wasn’t sure where the School of Theatre would be headed next when he initially heard Penn State’s decision. Desamours (sophomore - acting) is currently in his first year as a BFA major, and he spent the latter half of spring break texting upperclassmen in the BFA program with uncertainty.

“We all were agreeing: How are we supposed to do online classes?” Desamours said. “How am I supposed to do acting classes?”

Desamours said classes have been pretty different since remote learning began nearly two weeks ago. Some professors have opted not to do Zoom.

For his acting class, Desamours said students have been spending most of their time doing character research and reading plays. However, Desamours’ movement class has been practicing Yoga via Zoom, which he described as “very relaxing” amidst the chaos.

However, Desamours said he has felt “disheartened” by the situation, because he doesn’t have the same learning capabilities as he does in the studios at Penn State.

“I haven’t acted at all since this whole thing has started, and it’s very saddening,” Desamours said. “The authenticity of performing with a scene partner or performing with yourself just isn’t the same as performing online.”

All student performances have been canceled through the rest of the semester and into the summer, including the production of “Spamalot,” which Desamours worked backstage for.

Additionally, auditions for the upcoming semester have been canceled as well. As a first year in the major, Desamours was unable to audition for performing roles, so he was looking forward to his opportunity to act on stage. However, there is uncertainty of when they will be rescheduled.

Desamours is more concerned for seniors in the BFA major who were scheduled to put on showcases for New York City agents at this time, though.

Taylor Wentzel plays horn and has had all remaining performances canceled for the semester as well, which has greatly affected her classes. Wentzel (freshman - music education) said she had a “very empty” first week of classes as professors figured out how they would move forward.

“I have almost nothing,” Wentzel said. “All of my ensembles are nonexistent.”

She said class time was once primarily for rehearsing music for upcoming performances. However, now she has primarily been focusing on her playing technique instead of practicing any music.

Wentzel said she has spent most of her class time sending emails to professors as she tries to figure out how her classes will continue. Just like a normal rehearsal, though, she still takes out her instrument to practice every day. What’s different from class at Penn State is that Wentzel has to play alone in her room.

“It’s really unfortunate, because I really enjoyed playing with these people,” Wentzel said.

While classes have been bumpy for performing arts students as faculty, staff and students transfer to an online classroom, many students are keeping their heads high.

“I have to laugh at everything,” Wentzel said, explaining that there’s no use being frustrated with the situation.

She has hopes that operations will continue normally in the fall just in time to perform with her friends in the Blue Band again.

Desamours enjoys the chance to see his classmates faces, even if it’s only virtually. He said the Zoom sessions have “uplifted his spirits.”

In the meantime, the thought of returning to campus in the fall is pushing him through the difficult transition.

“[I keep] looking back at old videos of the year and laughing at the memories,” Desamours said.