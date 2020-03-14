Wings Over is set to provide free meals to children affected by school closures or other circumstances.

The chain, which has a location at State College, announced on Twitter its plans to supply one free kids' meal per day at their stores to.

Parents can bring their children to Wings Over for a free kids' meal per day. In the post, the company said it takes "great pride and responsibility in being a part of our local communities."

The locations available include Athens, Ohio; College Park, Maryland; Columbus, Ohio; Ithaca, New York; State College, Pennsylvania; Knoxville, Tennessee; South Bend, Indiana and Springfield, Massachusetts.