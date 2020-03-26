Amid the state of emergency in New York due to the coronavirus pandemic, Megabus has decided to cease travel in and out of New York City until Thursday, April 9.

This decision was made in an "abundance of caution," according to a press release from Megabus. The decision was also made in support of the recommendation that people should self-quarantine for 14 days prior to New York travel.

As of Thursday morning, there were 37,258 cases of the virus in New York state, with over 21,000 in New York City.

Coach USA will continue to run Megabus's local commuter services on the current revised schedules.

This service allows for essential workers — healthcare and utility workers — to travel to and from their place of work in a safe manner.

For those who booked trips in and out of New York, Megabus will send an email with instructions on how to reschedule the trip.

