The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced an additional 1,070 positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the commonwealth total to 52,915 cases.

This is the first of the last four days to have an additional positive case number above 1,000.

The department also reported a total of 3,416 virus-related deaths and 209,873 negative cases in Pennsylvania since the start of the pandemic.

Additionally, Centre County has had three more positive cases since Wednesday, bringing the county total to 116 cases.

The county has also had a total of 1,141 negative cases and one virus-related death.