Penn State reported 195 additional coronavirus cases at its University Park campus in its coronavirus dashboard update on Friday, Oct. 9.

The latest update included students' test results that have only recently been received as far back as Sept. 25.

There are currently 541 active student cases and 2,618 no longer active.

A total of 60 students are in on-campus quarantine and 136 are in on-campus isolation.

According to Penn State, quarantine is for those who may have come into contact with an infected individual and must quarantine for 14 days from their last contact with the individual.

Isolation is for those who have tested positive for the virus and need to isolate for at least 10 days.

The data from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8 indicated a total of 287 student cases, including 278 from on-demand testing and nine from random testing.

A total of 736 students are waiting for their test results.

Since Aug. 7, there have been 3,159 total positive student cases and 36,689 negative cases.

The employee section of the dashboard reported a total of five currently active cases. One employee case is no longer active and there have been six total cases.

Seventy-six employees are waiting for their test results.