The President of California University of Pennsylvania, Geraldine Jones, has announced it will move to fully remote learning for the upcoming fall semester, making the university the seventh of 14 state schools in Pennsylvania to move online.

Cal U joins West Chester, Edinboro, East Stroudsburg, Millersville, Lock Haven and Clarion in the decision to move to remote learning this fall. Jones cited the recent spikes of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania and across the country for the university's decision.

While some classes will be offered fully online, most of the classes will be held at their regularly scheduled time to allow students and professors to interact in real time virtually.

A survey taken in the spring semester had shown that many Cal U students prefer this format.

The university's classes are still set to begin on Aug. 24.

On-campus residence halls will be closed for the entire semester and employees will be working off-site. Student activities will also be moved to online.

More information regarding the university operations and answers frequently asked questions can be found here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE