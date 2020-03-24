Yvonne Gaudelius, associate vice president and senior associate dean for undergraduate education, updated students and parents on the spring 2020 grading process during a virtual Town Hall meeting on Tuesday.

Once faculty members post final grades at the end of the semester, students will have approximately one week to decide how they want their individual class grades to appear on their transcript.

A grade of a C or better can be changed to "satisfactory," a D can be changed to "pass" — which will appear as a V on the transcripts — and anything lower can be changed to "no grade designation" — which will appear as a Z on transcripts), according to Gaudelius.

Classes for the spring semester will still count towards semester standings and general education requirements.

Final exams will be administered as scheduled, and faculty members will be in touch regarding specific class instructions, Gaudelius said.

This change comes after Penn State's decision to suspend in-person classes through at least the spring semester.

These rules only apply to all undergraduate students. The process for graduate students is still being finalized.

“Our main goal is to provide students with flexibility and control,” Gaudelius said. “We want to minimize the negative impact on GPA and transcripts.”

The university will send more details to students regarding this process in the next few days.