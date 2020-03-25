For many Penn State students, waking up for an 8 a.m. class is bad enough — now imagine having that same class at 5 a.m.

As Penn State moved classes online for the rest of the semester due to the spread of the coronavirus, most students have made the decision to attend online classes from home — which for many, is in another time zone.

The university recommended professors hold their online classes at the same time as they were originally scheduled.

However, Eastern Standard Time is not standard for everyone, and students who live in the western part of the country have had to adjust their schedules because of the up to three-hour time difference.

Vanessa Montero, whose home state is Arizona, said she has faced some struggles in terms of adjusting to waking up earlier than usual.

The only classes she has are on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but they typically run back-to-back from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. She said she specifically scheduled her earliest class to be at 10:30 a.m. to avoid having to wake up too early.

Now, she’s in class at 7:30 a.m. local time.

“It’s pretty rough,” Montero (senior-criminology) said. “ I know I can’t wake up early, hence why I took 10:30 classes.”

While some of her professors have decided not to make online attendance at a specific time mandatory, her first class is largely discussion-based, meaning she needs to be attentive at that early time to receive her participation points.

Montero said deadlines for her class assignments are also shifted — an 11:59 p.m. deadline on the East Coast is an 8:59 p.m. deadline for her.

“It’s definitely frustrating, I mean of course I didn't schedule my classes thinking that at some point I’d be home doing classes at 7 in the morning,” Montero said. “I’m happy that I didn’t schedule any classes at 8 a.m., because I couldn’t even begin to imagine waking up at 5 a.m.”

Montero said she likes the way college allows students to be their “own person” and make their own schedule, and she said she scheduled her classes around what kind of day she personally wanted to have.

Classes being moved online at a different time strips that individuality away for her.

“You set up your classes for what fits you best, and I know for a fact 7:30 in the morning does not fit me best,” Montero said.

William Kahn, whose home away from Happy Valley is San Francisco, also has to get up earlier for his classes, but he said he doesn’t mind it too much.

His earliest class was originally scheduled for 10:30 a.m., but waking up at 7 in the morning is “not bad at all” for Kahn (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies).

“I will be done around 10:30 at the latest, leaving me with plenty of time for the rest of the day,” Kahn said. “Waking up at 7 at the earliest is not bad at all considering that if I had an 8 a.m., I would have to get up before 5 a.m. Pacific Time.”

Kahn said his only struggle thus far with remote learning is the aspect of Zoom classes, explaining that he benefits more from in-person learning.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“Being at class in person helps my time management and helps me feel productive, but simply being able to join and leave class by a click of a button does not have the same feeling and does not have me as motivated as I would be if I were back on campus,” Kahn said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Kahn added that he believes the university made the right choice in moving classes online, despite his frustrations.

“While I do wish I were on campus now, I think that it was the smart decision as we still know very little about COVID-19 and who could potentially be bringing something back from break or where people had traveled,” Kahn said.

R’Asya Philbert, who has been learning online from Nevada, said she has found that one of the most difficult aspects of changing time zones has been trying to keep track of when assignments are due.

For Philbert (junior-biology), she has the same problem as Montero in that all due dates are pushed to earlier in the day.

“Constantly having to calculate what time it is in Easterin Time when you’re worried about turning in assignments or corresponding to emails is kind of overwhelming and at times annoying,” Philbert said. “I manage a lot of it by using multiple labeled timers and alarms.”

She also has classes that were originally scheduled for as early as 9 a.m. on the East Coast, which means that now she must wake up as early as 5 a.m. to attend her online classes.

Philbert said her sleep schedule had to shift entirely because of this, as she said she now goes to bed at around 8 or 9 p.m. local time to accommodate for her classwork.

“This is less frustrating than it is difficult, because I’m fighting my body to adjust to the time zone here,” Philbert said.