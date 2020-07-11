The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 813 positive coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 94,689.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 6,897 coronavirus-related deaths throughout the commonwealth, and 77% of cases have recovered.

Centre County reported 241 coronavirus cases, an increase of two from Friday, and 5,576 people in the county have tested negative for the virus.

