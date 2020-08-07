The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 117,279 coronavirus cases on Friday, an increase in 752 cases from Thursday.

Since March, there have been 7,297 coronavirus-related deaths across the commonwealth. The recovery rate is reported to be 77%.

In Centre County, an additional three confirmed positive coronavirus cases have been reported for a total of 326 in the county, and 9,336 people have tested negative for the virus countywide.

