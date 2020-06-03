Many charities across Pennsylvania were preparing for their biggest events of the year when the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.

As a result, nonprofits have had to change the way they gave back — or halt their work entirely.

Trish Fulvio is the executive director of the StillStrong Foundation, an organization based in Philadelphia that supports families affected by childhood cancer. The foundation was created by former Penn State football player Devon Still, who said demand for assistance offered by StillStrong “increased by 100%” following the onslaught of coronavirus cases.

According to Fulvio, StillStrong provides struggling families with the necessary funds to pay for any needs they may have, such as bills or groceries. As thousands of workers across the country began facing unemployment in March, Fulvio said more people reached out to StillStrong for help.

“It’s not bad enough that their child is so sick, but they can’t work [either],” Fulvio said.

The charity has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus, as well. Fulvio said StillStrong had to postpone its annual Children Gala, a fundraising event for children with cancer. The gala was originally scheduled for March 28, but is now set to take place in November.

“That’s a huge hit for us,” Fulvio said. “[The gala] is probably 75% of our income.”

Ultimately, StillStrong had to put an extra cap on monthly funds offered to families. Before the pandemic, families could receive up to $3,000 per month, though Fulvio said they may now only receive $1,000 in order to “stretch the funds” to as many people as possible.

Fulvio said she believes the financial assistance can still make an impact despite being significantly less per month.

However, she still faces challenges in the nonprofit world as new applications for assistance come through every day.

“How are we going to continue to help these families?” Fulvio said.

StillStrong plans to host its annual golf tournament in September, though Fulvio said the organization is seeking “creative ways” for the event to occur — even if it must take place virtually.

Wendy Vinhage, the executive director of Centre County United Way — an organization that mobilizes financial resources to meet the health, education and financial stability needs of the community — said the way charities operate altogether is changing during the pandemic.

“As fundraising changes, a lot more people are donating online,” Vinhage said. “We may not be able to do the fundraiser[s] that we normally do.”

But a shift in operations does not necessarily mean charities will be unsuccessful.

In April, CCUW held a Facebook Live concert with student volunteers from Penn State, which raised $18,000 — something Vinhage didn’t expect.

However, Vinhage said it "might be a little bit early to tell” how CCUW will be impacted by the coronavirus as its annual campaigns don’t begin until the summer. The fundraising campaigns distribute funds to 28 different partner agencies in the community.

Vinhage said the CCUW's money is steady for the remainder of the year because the organization fundraises in advance, but that it wants to remain “diligent and careful” about its financial situation.

Like StillStrong, the demand for CCUW services has been increasing since March. Vinhage said paying for rent and food are primary problems for residents in Centre County, which she thinks will only get worse once the summer is over.

Leanne Lenz of Centre Helps agreed that paying rent is a “significant problem” that many Centre County residents face — an issue she said will only persist as times goes on.

Lenz said Pennsylvania currently has a moratorium on evictions, meaning those who don’t pay their rent aren’t able to be kicked out. However, that will end in mid-July, which will likely mean there will be an increase in people seeking housing assistance.

Calls to Centre Helps have primarily been individuals seeking food assistance. However, Lenz also expressed the importance of emotional support during this time.

While Centre Helps and the CCUW have continued to give back to the community amid the pandemic, Vinhage said there are many local charities that had to shut their doors temporarily as a result of not being able to support themselves.

“Even our own nonprofits need that financial help just to keep the lights on,” Vinhage said. “Who knows how long they’ll have to [remain closed].”

As locals continue to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, some people who didn't need help before might need it now.

“If they weren’t struggling before, they’re struggling now,” Vinhage said.

Vinhage said a countless number of people have reached out to the CCUW to learn how they can support the community. She said many lend a hand through the food bank or the YMCA — partner agencies of the CCUW that are still operating through the pandemic.

Lenz said Centre Helps volunteers have been “dedicated and committed” to answering phones since the organization began remote work.

“We’re really fortunate to have a lot of giving and generous people,” Lenz said, adding that many residents reached out to Centre Helps to learn how they can help as well.

As charities navigate their way through the pandemic, Vinhage said many are “staying optimistic” about the situation, and Lenz said they are “committed to hanging on” in order to preserve the future of their communities and those who count on them.

Fulvio said Still has motivated her to push through challenges with messages of perseverance from his football background.

“If it’s the fourth quarter and there’s 30 seconds left, you’ve gotta use those 30 seconds,” Fulvio said.