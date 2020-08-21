The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 127,633 coronavirus cases on Friday, an increase in 693 cases from Thursday.

A total of 124,031 cases are confirmed, while 3,602 are listed as probable.

In Centre County, two additional confirmed positive coronavirus cases have been reported for a total of 365 confirmed cases in the county, and 11,394 people have tested negative for the virus countywide. A total of 45 probable cases were reported in Centre County.

Since March, there have been 7,558 coronavirus-related deaths across the commonwealth. 1,399,509 people have tested negative. The recovery rate is reported to be 80%.

