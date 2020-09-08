Penn State's Office of the President sent an email to students and faculty, encouraging them to report wrongdoing, specifically in regards to those who might not be following the coronavirus safety guidelines outlined by the uinversity.

The policy, made effective Aug. 24, defines and outlines the university's expectations for students and staff regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the email, student concerns should be reported to the Office of Student Conduct. Students found in violation of the policy may be subject to sanctions such as suspension or expulsion.

Concerns regarding employees should be reported to the "academic unit head," such as the chief academic officer or department head, or Human Resources. Employees found in violation of the safety policy may face disciplinary action, including dismissal.

The email states, “all members of the Penn State community are asked to remain mindful of their individual commitment to the Penn State Values by helping to keep the University a safe and ethical institution.”

The policy states that students must wear face coverings at all times excluding when they are eating or drinking, isolated in a car or private office, or in their dorm rooms with the door closed.

According to Penn State’s COVID-19 Universal Masking Cloth Mask Guidance, gaiters and other single-layer face coverings are not as effective as face masks.

Students are also expected to social distance, remaining at least a six-feet distance from one another.

Students and staff must comply with random surveillance testing for the coronavirus if they are selected. In addition, students and staff must comply with random contact tracing if selected.

Gatherings of more than 25 people indoors and more than 250 people outdoors are prohibited. According to Penn State’s coronavirus policy, University Sponsored Travel must adhere to the University requirements in regards to University Sponsored Travel.