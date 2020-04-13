Lynd Ward Graphic Novel Prize Presentation, Sue Paterno
Sue Paterno, philanthropist and wife of late coach Joe Paterno, has donated $100,000 to aid students amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Penn State News release. 

To date, her donation is the most generous donation in Penn State's efforts for coronavirus relief, according to Penn State President Eric Barron.

Half of Paterno’s donation will go toward the Student Care & Advocacy Emergency Fund for students hit hardest by the crisis, according to the release.

The remaining $50,000 will enter the Lion’s Pantry endowment to combat food insecurity.

As a longstanding vice chair of the University Libraries’ Library Development Board among other duties and titles, Paterno hopes her contribution of those and others will make a difference. 

“All of our lives have been changed and challenged by the far-reaching effects of COVID-19,” Paterno said in the release. “No one can foresee how our students will be impacted, but we must do what we can to help them as they pursue their educational goals.”

