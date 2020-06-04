The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 537 new coronavirus cases in the commonwealth and 75 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of statewide cases and deaths to 73,942 and 5,817, respectively.

There are no new cases in Centre County, with total number of cases remaining at 154. There have been seven virus-related deaths.

There have been no new coronavirus cases in Centre County since Monday.

There have been 2,305 people who have negative for the coronavirus in Centre County, and 416,942 people who have tested negative across the commonwealth.