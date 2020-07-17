The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 99,478 coronavirus cases statewide on Friday, an increase in 1,032 from Thursday.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been a total of 6,992 virus-related deaths, 899,912 people throughout the commonwealth have tested negative, and 76% of confirmed cases are reported to have recovered.

Centre County reported eight additional coronavirus cases, bringing the countywide total to 270, and 6,190 people have tested negative for the virus in Centre County.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Pennsylvania reports over 98,000 coronavirus cases The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 781 positive cases of the coron…